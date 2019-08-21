Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,236 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fortis were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $39,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fortis by 55.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 1,617.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. Fortis Inc has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.18.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.344 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTS shares. ValuEngine cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.