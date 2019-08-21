Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,607 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 402.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 1,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.54%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $42.00 target price on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

