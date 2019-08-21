Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,351 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Nomura cut their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,967,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

