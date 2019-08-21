Stephens Inc. AR Buys 11,581 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. 1,118,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,049,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $344.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

