Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given a C$43.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) has been given a C$43.50 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SJ. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of SJ stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$37.40 and a twelve month high of C$48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

