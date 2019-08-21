Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.09

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.09 and last traded at C$11.12, with a volume of 55713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLC. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stelco from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stelco from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stelco from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stelco from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 13.34%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

