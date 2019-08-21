State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Zoetis worth $74,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Zoetis by 306.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 156.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 217.9% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

ZTS stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.44. 20,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,309. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $672,244.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,222.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

