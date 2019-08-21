State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,710 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $67,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $368.67. 195,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,325. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $377.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.08. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.93.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

