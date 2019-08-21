State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $69.50 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,875 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $69,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,517 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,516,000 after purchasing an additional 769,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,243,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,949,000 after purchasing an additional 636,563 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Prologis by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,944,000 after purchasing an additional 531,932 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in Prologis by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,251,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after purchasing an additional 524,445 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

