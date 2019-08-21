State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $50.73 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,941 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,313 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of FedEx worth $50,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $497,162,000 after purchasing an additional 792,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $280,985,000 after purchasing an additional 601,465 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,986,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 564,452 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 481,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $383,063,000 after purchasing an additional 418,451 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $158.23. The stock had a trading volume of 401,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average is $173.49. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.68 and a 52 week high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

