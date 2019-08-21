State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,416,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,134 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ford Motor worth $55,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,162.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,783.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 861,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,611 and sold 115,000 shares valued at $1,137,650. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 199,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,782,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

