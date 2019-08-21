Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have commented on STWD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,124. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 36.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,778,000 after buying an additional 549,892 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 122,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.