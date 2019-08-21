Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will post $332.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.17 million and the highest is $348.50 million. Starwood Property Trust posted sales of $285.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 182,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

