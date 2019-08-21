Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,763,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,965,000 after acquiring an additional 130,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,675 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

