Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) Trading Down 0.9%

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.20, approximately 7,551 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 49,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

Get Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium during the first quarter worth $2,511,000.

There is no company description available for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.