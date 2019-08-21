SpreadCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $40,663.00 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One SpreadCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SpreadCoin has a total market cap of $40,663.00 and $1.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin . The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SpreadCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

