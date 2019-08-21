Spiking (SPIKE) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Spiking token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $467,467.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.04 or 0.04819741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00047560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001204 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.