Sphere (SPHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $464,031.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a total market cap of $464,031.00 and $23,152.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 63.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026334 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002604 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00147880 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,169.48 or 0.99913817 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00050618 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

