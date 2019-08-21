SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is SlateStone Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 3.6% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,678. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.45 and a fifty-two week high of $374.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.71 and its 200-day moving average is $348.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

