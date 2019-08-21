SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.9% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $36,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,208,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.17. 5,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,120. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.