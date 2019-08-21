SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.02. 416,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928,555. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.