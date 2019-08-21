SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26,169.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,748,000 after acquiring an additional 139,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 264,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter.

DIA traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.19. 157,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $216.97 and a 1 year high of $273.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

