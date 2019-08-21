SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Stake Boosted by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 4.6% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 86,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,281. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67.

