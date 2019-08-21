SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Tops $49,100.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. SparksPay has a market cap of $49,100.00 and $109.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000430 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

