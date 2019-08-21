Sparkpoint Price Down 16.8% This Week (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $169,092.00 and approximately $51,563.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00266165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.01308016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00093084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,401,645,254 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

