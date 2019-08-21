Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,326,793,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,792,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,716 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,978 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,010.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,451,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $275,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $219.99. 72,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.60. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

