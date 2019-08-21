Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 13,681 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

IVE stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

