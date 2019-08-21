Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,467,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 329.6% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. 294,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,512,533. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $64.60.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

