Sonata Capital Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDM. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

