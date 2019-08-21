Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $847,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of ICF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,384 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.96. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

