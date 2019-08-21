Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $6.17 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,341.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342,389 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,483,000 after acquiring an additional 322,245 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 707,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.81. 317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.72 and a 12 month high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

