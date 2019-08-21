Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.42. 9,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,893. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $139.15 and a 12 month high of $187.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.10.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

