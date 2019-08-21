Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.03

Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 186000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.62, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $785,000.00 and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT)

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in Western Canada. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Alberta; and 2.5% GORR on Charlie Lake oilwell in Alberta. The company also owns interests in six industrial mineral permits for the exploration and development of potash, lithium, and diamonds covering 48,344 hectares situated in Alberta.

