Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.35. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 127 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.