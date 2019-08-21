Snovian.Space (SNOV) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $250,448.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Snovian.Space Token Profile

SNOV is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 630,390,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,991,041 tokens. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

