Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $897,520.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $5.60 and $10.39.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00266829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.01313116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022023 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00092811 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50, $18.94, $33.94, $13.77, $51.55, $24.43 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.