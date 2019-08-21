SmartMesh (SMT) 1-Day Volume Tops $242,004.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. SmartMesh has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $242,004.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.31 or 0.04875536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.