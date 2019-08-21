Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $448.80

Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 448.80 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 449.20 ($5.87), with a volume of 232879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($5.93).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 802.50 ($10.49).

The firm has a market cap of $506.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 495.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 535.97.

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

