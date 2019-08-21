SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,233,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,978 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $13,798,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 899.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 580,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $64,155,000 after acquiring an additional 522,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 737,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $77,676,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.51.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,143. The company has a market capitalization of $322.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

