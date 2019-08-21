SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 845 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,807. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

