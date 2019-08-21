SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after buying an additional 459,983 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 62.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.38. The stock had a trading volume of 126,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,584 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.