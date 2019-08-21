SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. 79,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,401. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

