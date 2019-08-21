SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $672,244.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,222.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,432 shares of company stock worth $5,083,246. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,309. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

