SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000.

Shares of AOR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. 562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,881. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

