SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Baidu by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $9,891,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 24,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of BIDU traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.55. The stock had a trading volume of 459,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.11.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

