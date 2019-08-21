SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,375,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,281,000 after buying an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,202,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.3% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,115,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 487,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after buying an additional 33,672 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

SLG opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

