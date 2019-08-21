Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Skyworks Solutions worth $43,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,234,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,168,000 after purchasing an additional 197,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,482 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.77. 9,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,458. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $165,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $4,061,209. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

