Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) Trading Down 3%

Silex Systems Ltd (ASX:SLX)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.32 ($0.23) and last traded at A$0.32 ($0.23), approximately 31,602 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 108,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.33 ($0.23).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33.

About Silex Systems (ASX:SLX)

Silex Systems Limited researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

