Sigma Planning Corp Takes $418,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 3.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSDE remained flat at $$26.40 on Wednesday. 7,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $26.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81.

