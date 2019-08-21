Sigma Planning Corp Sells 482 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 196.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $119.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,158. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.55.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.